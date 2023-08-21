A woman has been attacked and sexually assaulted while walking through a play park in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

The victim, a woman in her 30s was walking in Masefield Play Park at 8:57pm on Friday (18 August) when she was grabbed and thrown to the floor by an unknown offender.

The victim managed to fight off the attacker and called the police. Officers attended the scene, but say no arrests have been made.

The offender is believed to be a white person, of stocky build, wearing dark clothing and a balaclava.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector David Whiteaker said: “This is a concerning incident but we are conducting a thorough investigation and the victim is being supported by our officers.

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence while we conduct our enquiries and additional patrols will be in place.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance and would ask anyone with witness information to get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone to check their home CCTV footage to see if it may assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or they can provide their information online, quoting reference 43230370706.”

