Georgia Bondy says the ordeal was the 'most traumatic thing she ever endured.'

A disabled woman who has waived her right to anonymity has spoken about the horrifying moment she was sexually assaulted on a train.

Georgia Bondy has described the ordeal which took place in 2015, as 'the most traumatic thing she has ever endured.'

Georgia's abuser was caught and brought to justice, but she is now warning others, as figures show that disabled women are twice as likely to be sexually assaulted.

"At first I thought that it was an accident," Georgia said.

"And then it became increasingly clear that what this man was during it was not an accident at all, and he followed me.

"And that made it very, very clear that it had never been an accident.

"When you're in a situation like that, you kind of expect it in a dark alley at night but not on the tube."

Georgia Bondy has waived her right to anonymity and spoken out about her ordeal as a warning to others. Credit: ITV News

Georgia has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Multiple Sclerosis which both affect her mobility.

She says as a disabled woman it changed the way she travelled and she would even avoid using public transport.

"I would realise that whenever I'm on the train, whenever I'm on the tube, I would be sort of just before a panic attack," she added.

"I'd be like looking around at everybody they're like if they stared at me for too long, afraid and just like the whole time I would be so on edge."

Jacqueline Morris, Clinical Lead for the charity Family Matters

Latest figures show women with a disability are almost twice as likely to have experienced sexual assault as women without a disability.

5% of women who had had a disability reported a sexual assault.

That's compared to 2.8% of women without a disability.

Jacqueline Morris, Clinical Lead for the charity Family Matters based in Gravesend in Kent says there are many reasons why disabled people are more likely to be sexually assaulted.

" People with disabilities are a lot more vulnerable," she said.

"Due to their cognitive impairment, their physical disabilities, emotional and intellectual disabilities, they become more vulnerable and people take advantage."

In April 2021, the Ministry of Justice introduced a new Victim's Code which sets out enhanced rights for disabled people which includes more specialist support

Clive Evans, CEO, of the Sue Lambert Trust said: "I think things like easy read, leaflets for people with learning difficulties, making sure that websites are accessible for people with sight loss.

"And that they all the information on there can be kind of used in text and spoken there's a lot of things."

In response the government says it's giving up to £8.3 million to organisations providing specialist support including for disabled victims and survivors

If you've been affected by the details in this article you can contact the following organisations for support and advice:

Rape Crisis

The Survivor's Trust 08088 010818

SurvivorsUK 0203 322 1860

Victim Support 08 08 16 89 111

Yellow Door

Family Matters 01474 536661

