A dog which went missing and was presumed stolen from her home in Buckinghamshire has been reunited with her owner, more than two years after she disappeared.

Lola the black and tan Cocker Spaniel is believed to have been taken from her home in Princes Risborough on 23 March 2021.

But after more than two years away from home, Lola was tracked down and reunited with her owner.

Following her disappearance, Lola's case was publicised by the charity Dog Lost - but the charity has now confirmed that Lola is safely back home.

It's not known where she had been for the almost 30 months she'd been gone.

Lola the black and tan Cocker Spaniel has been found and reunited with her owner. Credit: Facebook/ Lola Reunited

Posting on a Facebook group, set up to try and find her, Lola's owner Lydia said: "All of your hard work has paid off.

"A video shared, lead to a message sent and then a few days later she has appeared 2 hours from home roaming lose by a pub.

"Microchip scan done and then one phone call and drive later… she’s home!

"Thank you all for your repeated sharing/ efforts and time!!!!!!

"You have done this! Thank you so much."

Commenting a spokesperson for Dog Lost said: "Thank goodness her chip was up to date.

"Please please help us to raise awareness about chip details, so many more dogs would be reunited if chips weren't out of date."

