A man from Gravesend who used a stolen Blue Badge to park in a disabled bay claimed the badge belonged to his mother when challenged by enforcement officers.

Michael Okuomose, 25, of Wye Road, Gravesend parked his vehicle on 4 May 2022 at Railway Place, and displayed the Blue Badge.

The badge had been reported as stolen to the issuing authority, London Borough of Lambeth in January 2021.

But when questioned by the Civil Enforcement Officer, Mr Okuomose claimed it was his mothers and drove off.

On Friday 18 August 2023, at Sevenoaks Magistrates Court, Okuomose pleaded guilty to fraud and handling stolen goods by misusing a stolen Disabled Person’s Parking Permit.

Mr Okuomose was invited to attend several interviews under caution, but he failed to attend.

He was given a two-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay a £25 victim surcharge and £1,963 in costs.

The Magistrates’ said that Mr Okuomose’s action in ignoring the investigation had made matters worse and it was unfortunate he was before them as he had no previous convictions.

Dan Watkins, KCC Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health said: “Our partnership working with district councils continues to be highly effective in stopping Blue Badge abuse.

"Not only does this appalling abuse cause a financial loss to district councils and therefore the taxpayer, but there is also significant reputational damage to the Blue Badge scheme - a scheme put in place to help and support disabled people”.

