Jacqueline Bird says she's desperate for her son Cameron to come home.

The mother of a man who never returned from the Boomtown music festival near Winchester, says she's desperate to get him home.

Cameron Crowhurst, 31, hasn't been seen since the event at the Matterley Bowl more than a week ago.

Mr Crowhurst went to the festival on Wednesday 9 August - but after losing his phone, he left a day early on the Saturday and was later picked up by police on the M3 and taken to Basingstoke railway station where he's believed to have travelled towards Bournemouth.

But his family thinks he may still be in the area and returned to Winchester to collect his belongings.

Hi mother, Jacqueline Bird said: "I can't see that he would have just gone off and wouldn't have let us know, or not contacted us.

"We think he might have got back off the train at Winchester to go and try and find his property, his suitcases and maybe his phone which was lost.

"The last footage of him was him getting on a train at Basingstoke - which was the Bournemouth train."

Cameron Crowhurst never returned home after attending Boomtown Festival in Winchester. Credit: Hampshire Police

Cameron's mum described him as a very quiet man who is mild to talk to, but funny and charismatic.

Cameron is described as:

5ft9

Wears glasses

Has a beard

Fair skin

It isn't the first time that Cameron had been to Boomtown, but his family say it was the first time that he attended on his own.

"He was just so excited about it," Jacqueline added.

"When he got here, he called me and said that he'd arrived, and that he was just going in. He said that it was quite busy at that time.

"And then on the Thursday when he called me he seemed fine, and just himself just having a laugh and joke with me. And then I'm assuming either on the Thursday or the Friday morning, he's lost his phone.

"I've been calling him every day to to contact me, and on the Monday morning, I was waiting for him to come home. He didn't come home.

"On Tuesday morning, I called the festival, I called the police."

Cameron's family have been putting up posters around Winchester city centre in the hope someone may recognise him. Credit: ITV Meridian

Cameron suffers with Narcolepsy which is a rare brain condition which can cause sufferers to fall asleep without warning.

Jacqueline said: "He falls asleep more when he's in a happy laughing environment, so we try not to make him laugh too much.

"But if he hasn't taken his tablets, it might make him a bit disorientated, so he might have gone back to his tent."

The family have spent the last week in Winchester and areas around the city searching for Cameron and checking with people who live and work in the city whether there has been any sightings.

Cameron's cousin Jade Bird says the family are trying everything to find him.

Cameron's cousin Jade Bird said: "If he is out there on the streets or in the forest, or you know, anywhere, he's probably not had a bath or anything and he might be in a tent.

"If the public have any information, just please come forward.

"We just want them home safe - we don't know what else to do, other than ask the public."

The family are urging anyone who was on the 19:11 train from Basingstoke to Bournemouth on Sunday 13 of August to see if they can remember any details.

They're also asking anyone who has any dash cam footage, doorbell cameras to contact police.

