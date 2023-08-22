A light aircraft has crashed in West Oxfordshire.

Police ambulance and fire crews are at the scene after the aircraft came down in a field not far from the A44 in Enstone, shortly before 3.05pm today. (Tuesday 22 August)

Thames Valley Police say there is one casualty - the pilot but his condition is not known.

The scene is secured and the Air Accident Investigation Bureau have been informed.

Chief Inspector James Sullivan Deputy LPA Commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, said: “We are on scene following this incident, there is one casualty, who is the pilot of the aircraft.

“We would ask members of the public to please avoid the area to assist in the emergency response and allow the investigation to take place.

"A road closure is in place on the B4022, just off the A44.

“If anyone has witnessed this incident or has any footage or photographs that will assist with the investigation, we would ask them to please contact us either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 2358 of 22082023.

“We would kindly ask that members of the public do not post footage or photos of the scene or incident on social media.”

