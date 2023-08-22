Play Brightcove video

Drone footage shows roofs of houses damaged after fire

Six terrace homes have been severely damaged with partial roof collapse following a fire in Gravesend.

The blaze broke out yesterday (21 August) and spread across six terrace houses in Rose Street, Northfleet.

At the height of the fire, 10 fire engines, a height vehicle, and a command support unit were brought in. Crews battled through the night to bring the blaze under control, finally putting it out at 1am this morning (22 August).

Firefighters have been checking for hot spots this morning, damping down, and monitoring the structural stability of the building.

One fire engine remains at the scene, and a fire investigation will determine the cause. A local authority structural engineer will also attend, and there will be a multi-agency presence throughout today.

No-one was injured in the blaze. The fire service says its thoughts are with the affected residents. Firefighters will be visiting people in the surrounding properties today to provide reassurance.

