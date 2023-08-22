Victorious Festival is taking place this weekend with three days of live music, comedy and entertainment.

The festival, now in its 13th year is held at Southsea Common with thousands of people expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend.

Line Up:

There are dozens of huge acts set to perform at this year's Victorious Festival.

On Friday Jamiroquai will headline the main stage - known as the Common Stage. Other acts performing include Raye and Friendly Fires.

On the Castle Stage dance fans will be keen to see the Pete Tong Orchestra.

Saturday sees the likes of Kasabian and Kaiser Chiefs taking to the Common Stage with Alt J and the Coral on the Castle Stage.

Mumford and Sons will headline the Common Stage on Sunday at Victorious Festival 2023. Credit: PA Images

On Sunday Mumford and Sons are headlining the Common Stage with Ellie Goulding and Sigrid also performing.

The Vaccines, Ben Howard and Heather Small will be performing on the Castle Stage.

There's a huge line up on the comedy stage including Dara O'Briain.

Travel:

People travelling to the festival site are being reminded that there is no on-site car park for the event and are being urged to use the Lakeside car park and Shuttle service.

Those planning to travel by train to the festival are being warned of major disruption due to strikes.

South Western Railway (SWR) said it would not run trains to the city on Saturday due to a national strike by members of the RMT union

Buses will be running to and around the festival site though services by operator First South are disrupted due to strikes.

Weather:

Festival-goers heading to Victorious will be hoping for a dry and fine weekend but the forecast is looking mixed over the three days.

ITV Meridian weather presenter, Philippa Drew said: "The weather looks mixed heading into the weekend with a combination of sunshine and scattered showers - the showers more likely on Saturday when they could be locally heavy.

"Winds will generally be light but they will be coming from the northwest.

"This will make for a somewhat cooler feel than earlier in the week with highs of 22 Celsius."

