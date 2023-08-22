Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in a suspected hate-crime in Farnham.

The incident took place just after midnight on Thursday, 17th August, on Union Road when a man got out of a vehicle and punched the woman before fleeing the scene.

Police say they believe there may have been a hate-crime element involved in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man in late teens or early 20s, around 5ft 9" tall, and with short dirty blonde hair.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting PR/45230092036.

