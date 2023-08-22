An investigation is underway after a woman in her 60s was found with serious head injuries on the pavement in Lee-on-the-Solent.

A member of the public discovered the woman along Broom Way, just south of Peel Common Roundabout, and called an ambulance at around 8:10pm on Sunday night. (20 August)

The woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she is being treated.

Police say a road closure is in place on Broom Way, between Peel Common Roundabout and the Brune Lane junction, to allow officers to conduct enquiries at the scene, and establish how the woman came to be injured.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who drove this stretch of road between 7.30pm to 8pm on Sunday 20 August.

'In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who has a Dash Cam so we can review the footage captured within these time parameters.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Lyne, or 44230337254. You can also submit information to us about this incident online via the following link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org"

