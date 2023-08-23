A 10-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a river in Reading wanted to be a pilot when he grew up, his family have said.

Emergency services pulled Shadrack Appiah from Kennet River near to Waterloo Meadows at around 2pm on Monday, but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute his family have said: “We loved Shadrack, he was a quiet person and a Christian who often read the bible.

“He loved football and wanted to be a pilot when he grew up.

“He loved his sisters Natalie and Nicole and they loved him.

“We will all miss him very much.”

His death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Hayley Burns said: "This is an absolute tragedy in which a young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water.

“His next of kin have been notified and are being offered support at this extremely difficult and traumatic time.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with Shadrack’s family and his friends, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...