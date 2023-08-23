Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw reporting from Camber Sands.

Council leaders in East Sussex are being accused of 'killing seaside trade' after imposing £30 a day parking charges on part of the coast, where visitors are vital to the local economy.

A petition calling on Rother Council to scrap the charge has been signed by more than 16,000 people and the number is rising fast.

Jimmy Hyatt runs a number of businesses at Camber Sands, including a shop beside the beach.

He's been working there for over 30 years but says this season has been one of the most challenging ever.

Jimmy said: "It's astronomical the takings that we're down, you're talking 7% or 8% to previous years and in some of those years, we've had bad weather years in the past yet we still got through and still, you know, we've had lucrative seasons but this is solely down to a loss of footfall."

The council says the charge is needed to reduce congestion and cover increasing costs. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A Rother District Council spokesperson said: "During the summer months, thousands of people travel to the beach at Camber, causing severe congestion in the village.

"The flat rate fee for the summer season has been introduced in two of Camber’s more popular car parks, as a trial, to reduce traffic congestion in the centre of the village and cover the increasing costs of managing and maintaining services at Camber Sands.

"While the flat daily rate is being trialled at Central and Old Lydd Road car parks, hourly parking continues to be available at Western car park.

"Blue Badge holders using allocated disabled bays at Central and Old Lydd Road car park will be able to park for free during the trial this summer.

"The flat rate parking charge will be monitored throughout the season; all feedback will be considered and the use of a flat rate or hourly charge will be reviewed ahead of the 2024 summer season."

