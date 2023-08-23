Footage captures moment horse stuck in the mud is rescued by firefighters

Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Apollo is pulled to safety by firefighters

Footage of the moment a horse was rescued after getting stuck in the mud has been released.

The horse, named Apollo had become lodged in the mud at Lytchett Minster.

So firefighters from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene to try and pull him free.

The video shows the team of 14 officers from Poole and Wimborne involved in the operation.

With the team split into two, the group can be seen hoisting Apollo out of the mud, so that he's safely on his side on the grass.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "A specialist technical rescue team led the operation to pull Apollo free, once he’d been given sedation by a vet.

"And he was soon back on his feet."

