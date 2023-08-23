The former Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset Martyn Underhill, has paid tribute to his son, who has been killed in a car accident.

Benjamin Underhill fell from a moving vehicle in Mannington near Wimborne on 8 August.

Paying tribute, the former commissioner Martyn Underhill, on behalf of the family, said: “Ben was a loving son and a loving father to Harvey.

"He will be sorely missed.

Benjamin Underhill died three days after he left a car as it was moving along Holt Road in Mannington near Wimborne. Credit: ITV Meridian

“The family have drawn strength from the fact his donated organs have helped other needy people.”

Mr Underhill was airlifted to hospital following the incident, but died three days later.

Benjamin’s family is asking for donations to be made to Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance.

