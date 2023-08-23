A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was hit by a car in Brighton leaving her in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to Whitehawk Crescent at around 6am on Saturday (August 19) to a report of a 24-year-old woman being hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to hospital, where she remains with serious injuries.

Fharharde Uddin, 26, of Lanterns Way, London, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and two counts of common assault of an emergency worker.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (22 August) and was remanded in custody to next appear before a crown court to be fixed on 19 September.

Police are urging anyone who may have mobile phone, dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the Whitehawk Crescent area to come forward. Credit: ITV Meridian

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are grateful to all those who have come forward and supported our enquiries so far.

“We continue to appeal for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who may have mobile phone, dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the area around that time.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident involving people known to each other. Our investigation is ongoing and police will continue to be in the area making enquiries as the case progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Bromley. Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

