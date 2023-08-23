Rail passengers travelling on Southern Rail services between Portsmouth and Barnham in West Sussex are being warned of major disruption after a person was hit by a train.

The rail operator says all lines between the stations are blocked and is urging people to travel later this evening if they can.

A spokesperson for Southern said: " It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Portsmouth Harbour and Barnham.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.

"If possible please travel later this evening. If you do travel now, your journey time will be extended by up to 60 minutes. "You may need to use alternative road transport to complete your journey."

Passengers are being advised they can use their tickets at no extra cost on the following:

South Western train services between Southampton, Portsmouth Harbour and London Waterloo

Stagecoach buses -700 between - Brighton, Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant, Portsmouth500 between - Chichester, Barnham and Littlehampton.

Alternative Thameslink and Southern services

More follows.