Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, and the busiest for major events this summer, Portsmouth Council says it is 'really disappointing' that another rail strike is going ahead.

There will be no trains in and out of Portsmouth on Saturday (26 August) as 60,000 people head to Victorious Festival, with concerns raised over lost income and increased traffic.

A Victorious spokesperson said: "If your journey plans are likely to be affected by the South Western Railway (SWR) strike action on Saturday 26th August, we recommend exploring some of the other great options on offer, such as our Lakeside Car Park and Shuttle Service, Big Green Coaches and bus services in the local area, such a Xela Bus - who run a special festival bus service from The Hard interchange and Stagecoach services."

The city council says however, there are other options for people forced to change their plans.

Victorious Festival starts on Friday (25 August). Credit: PA

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Portsmouth City Council, said: "Two different park & rides, good bus services that will being people in, there's Beryl bikes that people can hire and scooters so I think there're a lot of different ways but it's really disappointing that we've got a rail strike yet again."

Stuart Meek, Chief Operating Officer at South Western Railway, commented: "We’re sorry that customers will once again face disruption due to strike action by the RMT union.

"As on previous RMT strike days, South Western Railway is unable to serve the two routes to Portsmouth, which will affect a number of events on Saturday 26 August. If you are attending these events, you will need to make alternative travel arrangements.

"Once again, we’re sorry for the disruption, and thankful for our customers’ patience during these latest RMT strikes."

The progress pride flag has been raised on the Bargate in Southampton. Credit: ITV News Meridian

As well impacting Victorious, there will be no South Western Railway services for those heading to Reading Festival., and fewer trains could also impact Southampton Pride.

There will be no trains between Southampton, and Bournemouth and Poole, affecting thousands travelling to the seaside, and the Bournemouth home game against Tottenham.

Julianne Watling-McCarthy of Southampton Pride, said: "It's obviously frustrating for event organisers when travel restrictions are in place but we just hope that everybody checks their travel arrangements for Saturday and uses various ways of getting into the city but we just want to urge everybody to make sure they're checking timetables and that they can get to us and enjoy the day."

There are more planned strikes after the weekend.

