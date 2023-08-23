Two new schools for children with special educational needs are to be built in Kent.

The government says the sites in Whitstable and Swanley will create 350 places.

It's part of a £70 million plan to reform special educational needs provision with a total of seven special free schools to be built across the country.

Once complete, this investment will almost double the number of special free school places available across the country - from around 8,500 to 19,000 - ensuring all children receive a quality education, tailored to their needs.

Minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing, Claire Coutinho said:

"Making sure children with special educational needs and disabilities get a superb education is a priority.

"Earlier this year our Improvement Plan set out systemic reforms to make sure every child and young person gets consistently high-quality support, no matter where in the country they live.

"Today we're making sure that those reforms are informed by the experiences of real families, up and down the country, and creating the thousands of new places at specialist schools and in staff training courses that are needed to make sure our plan is a success."

