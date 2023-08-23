Sandbanks Beach in Poole is among the top 10% of attractions worldwide according to travel website TripAdvisor.

This stretch of seafront received the Traveller’s Choice Award based on reviews and ratings collected from users over the last year.

Sandbanks joins both Bournemouth Beach Lodges and Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf, completing a hat trick of TripAdvisor awards for the destinations of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

Councillor Millie Earl, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Connected Communities, BCP Council said: “It’s a great achievement to be in the top 10% of a TripAdvisor award worldwide, as it’s the general public’s reviews who have placed us in this coveted position.

“The Seafront Rangers, Lodges and Smugglers staff all take great pride in their work and it’s great when it’s acknowledged through something like this.

Sandbanks, Dorset. Credit: ITV Meridian

"My congratulations to everyone involved in keeping the high standards that ensure good reviews from our visitors.”

Earlier this year, Sandbanks received the prestigious Blue Flag accolade for the 36th time – receiving the recognition every year since the scheme was launched.

The blue flag is an international symbol for beaches that meet certain standards for safety, cleanliness, and environmental awareness.

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor said: “Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice winners. Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.

"With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat!"

