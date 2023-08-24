Play Brightcove video

Click to watch the full video report by ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor

A Professor from Oxford who suffered a cardiac arrest whilst riding his bike has been reunited with the student who saved his life.

20-year-old Joe Czajewski saw Steven Balbus collapse just yards from his home and rushed to help him.

After calling 999, Joe performed CPR on Steven for nine minutes and until paramedics arrived.

The University of Manchester student had never done first aid training before but picked up the technique through videos he had watched online.

Watch the moment Steven and Joe are reunited

Speaking to ITV News Meridian, Joe said: "Looking back, I'm surprised I didn't freeze up because straight up I was off my bike and dialled 999.

"The operator told me I needed to start administrating CPR on Steven and asked if I was aware of the basic technique which I was so that definitely helped.

"They told me where to place my hands and walked me through it.

"They were guiding me the whole way."

"Words aren't enough" - Professor Steven Balbus

The experience has led Joe to call for CPR to be more widely taught.

He said: "I think there should be something in secondary schools because it's a skill that hopefully you never have to use but if you do, you will thank yourself that you have the ability to do it because it could save someone's life."

Steven added: "If there hadn't been anyone around who knew what to do, I might not be here talking to you right now.

"So to me, this is a no brainer."

For NHS information and guidance about CPR, please visit their website here.