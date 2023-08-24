A cyclist is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision with a car on a busy Southampton dual carriageway.

Emergency services were called to Millbrook Road West at 9.44am on Wednesday to reports a cyclist and a blue Renault Captur had collided.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s from Southampton, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where he remains.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the cyclist on Millbrook Road West before the collision to get in touch.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We would also like to hear from the occupants of two cars and a van who were travelling behind the Renault Captur at the time of the collision.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened or has dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230340902.

"Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire. police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ cor/tell-us-about-existing- case-report/ "

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...