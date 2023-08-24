The wife of a pilot who died when his plane crahsed in West Oxfordshire has paid an emotional tribute to him, describing him as 'the best husband' who 'lost his life following his passion.'

Trevor Bailey, 68, from Gloucestershire, was killed when the replica spitfire he was flying came down in a field not far from the A44 in Enstone on Tuesday afternoon. (22 August)

Posting on social media his wife Kate Dove said: "It is with the heaviest heart I need to let you all know that Trev is no longer with us.

"He was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother in law, uncle and loved by so many wonderful friends the world over.

"He lost his life following his passion.

"We are all devastated."

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue, police and South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene along with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

No one else was injured following this incident.

Police say a road closure remains in place on the B4022 Tew Road, not far from the A44. Credit: ITV Meridian

Superintendent Jen Hogben, local policing area commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, said: “We, other emergency services and the AAIB remain on scene following this tragic incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of the pilot. A specially trained officer will be supporting them and we would ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We are conducting an investigation to understand the circumstances of the crash, and will be liaising with His Majesty’s coroner.

“The AAIB will also be conducting a parallel investigation to identify any learning for the aviation industry.

“A road closure is in place on the B4022 Tew Road, not far from the A44, which is likely to be in place for at least another 24 hours.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents, but the closure is necessary to allow investigation and recovery at the scene.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area, and we would advise residents who may have any concerns, or if they have information that could assist the investigation, to please speak to one of our uniformed officers who will be happy to assist.

“We would again kindly ask members of the public not to upload images of the incident to social media out of respect to those involved.

“We would again ask anyone with information, footage or photographs, around this incident who has not yet come forward to please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1358 of yesterday’s date.”

