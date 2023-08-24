A man who went missing after attending the Boomtown music festival near Winchester has been found safe, his family has confirmed.

Cameron Crowhurst, 31, never returned home after leaving the festival on Saturday 12 August.

His family and friends launched a huge search for him, putting posters up around the city in the hope that someone would recognise him.

On Thursday a relative confirmed he had been found.

Posting on social media it read: "Cameron has been found safe.

"Thank you everyone who has helped in the search for Cameron.

"I had a random Facebook message request from someone saying call me I'm with Cam. I didn't believe it until I heard his voice.

"But he is safe and well.

"He has been through a massive ordeal, and we are just so happy that he is safe."

