A member of the synagogue spoke to ITV Meridian about the incident.

Jewish leaders are looking to increase security at a cemetery after it was vandalised in an alleged 'hate crime' incident.

Headstones in the burial ground at Chatham Memorial Synagogue in Kent were overturned and broken, sometime between Tuesday 15 and Friday 18 August.

It is the eighth attack in ten years, according to leaders.

Kent Police were called at around 12pm on Friday 18 August with reports that gravestones had been pushed over and damaged in the grounds of the synagogue in High Street, Rochester.

The damage is thought to amount to around £19,000.

The building and burial ground are already protected by CCTV. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Graffiti was previously sprayed on the building's doors and there have been repeated attacks on the stones in the Grade II listed cemetery.

A member of the synagogue, Howard Soskind condemned the behaviour: “We’re very aware that, not just for Jewish people, but for Muslims, Christians, et cetera, there’s no room for destructive behaviour in any way and certainly no room for hate crimes.

"We’re all brothers and should be accepting of our faiths.”

Local councillors have highlighted the issue of the continued vandalism to Medway Council. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a social media post, Cllr Tris Osborne said: "This news of vandalism isn’t acceptable and those responsible should be held to account.

"Medway Council stands in support of our Jewish community in Medway.

"I have directed Medway Council officers tonight to engage on how we can support our Synagogue and improve security for this location, which is a key part of our local heritage."

Police are appealing for any witnesses in the residential area who might have information about the attack. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Chief Inspector Trevor Jenner, Kent Police’s District Commander for Medway, said: "This type of incident is thankfully very rare, but has understandably caused a great deal of distress in the local community.

"We are therefore very keen to identify the person responsible and bring them to justice.

"We are investigating this as a hate crime and local patrols will continue to monitor the area. If anyone has any concerns I would encourage them to speak to officers and PCSOs when they see them."I’d like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard the damage being caused.

"It is likely that the suspect would have caused a lot of noise while committing this offence and there are residential buildings nearby so it’s possible somebody heard the incident but may not have realised what was happening.

"We have spoken to those responsible for the cemetery and will continue to offer crime prevention advice and the investigation is ongoing."Anyone who has information is being asked to call 01634 792209 quoting crime reference 46/152042/23.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on the Kent Police website.

