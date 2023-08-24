The M20 in Kent is closed westbound between J7 (Maidstone) and J4 (West Malling) and eastbound between J4 and J5 due to a serious multi-vehicle collision.

All emergency services including an Air Ambulance are in attendance.

This incident will likely be ongoing for some time, National Highways said.

There are queues of 1 hour and 12 minutes on approach to the closure on the M20 and M26 for those heading to the coast.

Traffic is building on local roads, with TomTom reporting queues of 30 minutes or more on the A20, London Road, in both directions.

Maidstone is also congested whilst drivers try to divert.

Traffic cameras show a large response on the M20. Credit: National Highways

Diversion routes have been put in place.

Eastbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:

Exit the M20 at J4 and join the A228 northbound

Continue until the M2 J2

Join the M2 eastbound and continue until J5

Exit the M2 at J5 and join the A249 at Stockbury

Continue on the A249 to then re-join the M20 at J7

Westbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol: