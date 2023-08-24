Officers have been granted a further 36 hours investigating a murder in Salisbury have been granted a further 36 hours to question a suspect.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday (August 22) after another man in his 20s man was stabbed to death shortly before midday in Gainsborough Close, Bemerton Heath, Salisbury.

He remains in police custody, and officers have been granted powers to question him for a further 36 hours.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “Officers are continuing to question a man in his 20s, and at this point we are not looking for anyone else.

“The scene remains in place in Gainsborough Close, and I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and support while we deal with this incident.

“Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area as we finalise our enquiries.

“I’d like to reiterate our appeal for anybody who witnessed the incident or the lead up to it or aftermath to please get in touch with us, if they haven’t already.

“Additionally, if anyone in the areas of Gainsborough Close, Glyndebourne Close, Woodside Road and Rawlence Road has CCTV or dash cam footage that could be useful please get in touch.

“Lastly, if you notice any unusual items discarded in your gardens or bins such as items of clothing then please report it.

Police are asking anyone who can help, to contact them on 101 and quote log number 115 of August 22nd.

