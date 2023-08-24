New figures show that there were more than 1,200 reports of cruelty to dogs in Hampshire last year, which is a 6% increase.

The reports made were either about intentional harm, neglect or abandonments.

The type of incidents which come under intentional harm are attempted killing, poisoning, beating, improper killing, mutilation and suspicious circumstances.

77% of all cruelty complaints reported to the RSPCA in 2022 were beatings, with beatings usually increasing in the summer months.

There were 276 reports of intentional harm to dogs in Hampshire. Credit: RSPCA

Paul Williams, chief inspector for Hampshire, said: "Everyone who cares about animals will be sickened to know how many reports we receive about dogs being kicked, beaten, burned or worse.

"We need the public's help to Cancel Out Cruelty. Their donations, no matter how small, help keep our frontline officers out on the road rescuing animals and investigating these terrible reports."

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: "Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising.

"It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

"While we don't know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.

77% of all cruelty complaints reported to the RSPCA in 2022 were beatings. Credit: RSPCA

"Each year, these reports reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months - when an animal is beaten on average every hour of every day.

"The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit."

The charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

Anyone who wants to report animal cruelty can call the RSPCA hotline on 0300 1234 999.

