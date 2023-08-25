Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides has been to meet her.

A 103-year-old woman from Sussex says the secret to her long and healthy life is a daily walk.

Every morning, Renee Bush does five laps of the garden of her nursing home at Upper Beeding near Shoreham.

She's convinced the exercise keeps her mind and body fit and has no intention of stopping her strolls.

Renee said: "I love walking and I feel it's very therapeutic. if I can get out, walk around, I'm very happy. I just enjoy the countryside, the walking and the fresh hair."

Every morning she ventures out into the fresh air for a brisk walk.

Renee was born in 1919, she turns 104 on Christmas Eve. She's one of three children - her brother and sister have both passed away.

She says she has no intention of giving up her daily strolls.

"Even in the winter I go out, put on some warm clothes and get out."

Renee is an inspiration to both the residents and staff at her nursing home, who can't keep up with her enthusiasm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...