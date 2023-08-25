Thames Valley Police, other emergency services and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have now left the scene of a light aircraft crash near Enstone, West Oxfordshire.

At around 3.05pm on Tuesday (22 August), officers were called to a field near the A44 to reports of a light aircraft crash.

Trevor Bailey, 68, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant and no one else was injured.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue also attended, along with South Central Ambulance Service, and the AAIB.

A road closure was put in place on the B4022 Tew Road, not far from the A44. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The aircraft wreckage has now been removed. The scene was taken off at around 3pm and the B4022 Tew Road reopened shortly afterwards.

Superintendent Jen Hogben, local policing area commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, said: "Firstly, our thoughts are still with the loved ones of the victim of this tragic incident. A specially trained officer is supporting them and we would ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

"We have now left the scene of the crash and reopened the road, which has been shut for just over two days.

"I would like to thank residents and motorists for their patience and co-operation while we investigated and I apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash continues though and we are still liasing with His Majesty’s coroner and the AAIB as they conduct their independent safety investigation.

"I would again kindly ask members of the public not to upload images of the incident to social media out of respect to those involved.

"Lastly, I would also again ask anyone with information, footage or photographs, around this incident who has not yet come forward to please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1358 of Monday’s date."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...