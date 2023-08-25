Victorious Festival on the South Coast is underway set against the backdrop of The Solent.

The last few years things have kicked off later on the Friday but this year entertainment starts from midday and there is a packed line-up.

Headlining this year Jamiroquai, Kasabian and Mumford and Sons - this the folk-rock band's only UK gig this year.

As well as the big names Victorious prides itself on giving local artists a chance to show case their talent, including Fugitive Orchestra and Tash Hills.

Mumford & Sons are set to headline the Sunday at Victorious. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

Victorious has grown since it started in 2011 when it was set in the Historic Dockyard. Now 170,000 people are expected to attend across the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The council says the event is a boost to tourism. "Victorious is now up there with Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds.

"It brings huge economic impact to the city, somewhere around £20 million a year and that's a big deal for us, tourism is so important for our local economy and Victorious has become a massive part of that."

Like many other big festivals - Victorious is doing its bit to help climate change. As well as encouraging people to walk, cycle or use public transport to get here - it's also cracking down on plastic waste.

Being a family friendly festival there's also plenty to do for kids - from arts and crafts to face painting and circus skills.

And British Sign Language interpreters will be at some of the main stages over the 3 days.

