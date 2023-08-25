Officers investigating the death of cat which was killed during a dog attack arrested a man this morning (25 August).

A 40-year-old man, from Basingstoke, has been arrested on suspicion of failing to prevent the causing of unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a control of dog order.

A dog was also seized by officers today (25 August).

It comes after a cat was attacked and killed by a dog on Stoneham Way, Basingstoke, on Thursday (10 August).

The arrested man remains in custody and our enquiries are ongoing.

