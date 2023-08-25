Reading FC midfielder surprises young footballers at summer camp

Play Brightcove video

Watch the full video report by ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor

As our football teams get stuck into their new seasons on the pitch, off it, they've been busy supporting their young fans during the school holidays.

At Reading this week, midfielder Charlie Savage made a surprise visit to one of the town's holiday camps.

Youngsters were given the chance to learn more about his career during a Q & A.

Inspired by England footballer Marcus Rashford and run by Reading FC Community Trust, the camp is open to children who receive free school meals.

The idea is they get to eat nutritious food while taking part in mental health-boosting activities with new friends.

Children pose for a selfie with Charlie Savage Credit: ITV News Meridian

Chris Berry, from Reading FC Community Trust, said: "Physical activity is the most important thing in having a healthy lifestyle and if you're not able to access that at a young age, that has a massive impact on your health and wellbeing in later life.

"So for them to be able to access this regardless of their affluence is really important and it's great to be able to offer that to everybody."

Having joined Reading from Manchester United in July, Charlie already has one goal under his belt for the club and is now hoping to inspire the next generation of footballers.

He said: "It's obviously nice to give back to the community. I'm a big believer in giving back to the people who support the club so it means a lot to me.

"Even if I inspire one of these boys or girls to play football or get more active, that's the aim of today."