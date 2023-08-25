A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a girl fell from a balcony in Portsmouth.

The 8-year-old died after being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Hampshire Police said: "We were called at 6.50pm on Thursday to reports of a child having fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight year-old girl, who subsequently died. Her family has been informed.

"Officers will be in the area throughout the day to conduct enquiries. Anyone with any concerns can speak to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams that will be regularly patrolling.

"A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and remains in custody at this time."

