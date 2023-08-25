A "spooky" portrait of a girl in a red dress has been sold for the third time after it was bought and returned twice by customers.

The picture was donated to the Hastings Advice Representation Centre in the town of St Leonard's-on-sea in Sussex.

The portrait which was hung up in the shop window - shows a child wearing a red dress and has what some are calling, an "unnerving" expression.

The first customer bought it and later returned it, saying it was "spooky".

Then, a second customer bought it and took it back to the shop. They claimed it was "creepy".

The picture was listed for the third time at £20, with a note attached of its history, with the question "Are you brave enough?".

ITV News Meridian contacted the Centre who confirmed it has now been sold.

