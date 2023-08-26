Body found in search for missing woman near Minnis Bay, Kent

A body of a woman has been found near Minnis Bay after a 54-year old went missing. Credit: PA Images

The body of a woman has been found at a location near Minnis Bay, Birchington.

Kent Police was alerted by a member of the public shortly after 7pm on Friday 25 August 2023 and patrols are currently at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

However, the family of a 54-year-old woman reported missing from Upstreet on Wednesday 23 August are aware.

A man, in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was reported missing from the village of Upstreet. Credit: Google Maps.

The death is being treated as suspicious.

A man, in his 20s from Margate, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations into the circumstances are underway.

