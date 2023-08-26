Queues of up to two hours have been reported at the Port of Dover this morning, as thousands get away for the bank holiday weekend.

On average drivers can expect delays of between 90 to 120 minutes ahead of French border controls.

Friday to Sunday are the busiest days to travel through the port in the summer holidays and the port says teams are working hard to get everyone away at their chosen time.

Motorists are being asked to use the main routes into the port to avoid causing disruption to local residents.

As of 1030am the A20 and A2 are flowing well on approach to Dover.

On social media the port said: "Holidaymakers heading to France are subject to French border checks by Police Aux Frontieres on arrival at the Port of Dover.

"The current average processing time ahead of French border controls is 90 minutes.

"We hope everyone travelling with us has a lovely holiday and thank you for choosing Dover."

Ferry operators are also urging passengers to ensure they have a confirmed reservation before arriving at Dover.

DFDS, which runs services across the channel, said drivers should also allow two hours to complete border and check-in controls.

The company said: "We are expecting a busy day. We highly recommend all customers have a confirmed reservation by visiting our website before arriving at the Port of Dover.

"Please allow 120 minutes to complete border and check-in controls on arrival."

