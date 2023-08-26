Two cars have crashed into shops in Hastings causing extensive damage to buildings.

Police were called to Priory Road in the early hours of Saturday 26th August, where they found that the vehicles had collided with a number of shops.

Two men from Hastings have been arrested and remain in custody whilst an investigation takes place.

Sussex Police is working with East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to ensure the safe removal of the vehicles and to ensure the integrity of the building is maintained.

We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to call us on 101 quoting serial number 82 of 26/08

