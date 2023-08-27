Kent Police have started a murder investigation after a woman was found dead near Birchington.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

However, the family of Claire Knights, a 54-year-old woman reported missing from Upstreet on Wednesday 23 August, are aware.

A post mortem examination has been completed and Kent Police’s Major Crime Department has now launched a murder investigation.

Claire Knight's vehicle, a silver Suzuki car, was recovered from Shuart Lane, St Nicholas At Wade. Credit: Kent Polic.

Claire’s vehicle, a silver Suzuki car, was recovered from Shuart Lane, St Nicholas At Wade.

She is believed to have walked from there to the Minnis Bay area of Birchington, where she is reported to have been seen later that afternoon.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as searches by specialist officers and enquiries by a team of detectives continue.

On Thursday 24 August, a man in his 20s from Margate was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been detained for assessment by medical professionals.