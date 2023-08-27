Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of partial human remains in Boscombe.

Dorset Police received a report at 1.10pm on Saturday 26 August 2023 following a discovery by a member of the public of suspected partial human remains in the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

Officers attended and a cordon was put in place as enquiries were carried out. An investigation was subsequently launched by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

More to follow.