Police in Dorset have 'ruined someone's picnic' after they seized a stolen caravan from holidaymakers in Dorset.

The Elddis Odyssey caravan was stolen from out of county - and officers recovered the vehicle in North Dorset.

Unfortunately for the people using the caravan, officers turned up whilst they were in the middle of eating.

Undeterred by the ongoing luncheon the caravan was seized, and Dorset Police's Rural Crime team snapped a photo showing a table and chairs set up outside the stolen vehicle.

They're now also appealing for any information involving the caravan being spotted under 'suspicious circumstances'.

Writing on social media site, X, the Rural Crime team said: "Today we have ruined someone's picnic by seizing a stolen Elddis Odyssey caravan in North Dorset. The caravan was stolen from out of county. "If you have seen this caravan under suspicious circumstances please contact us quoting 55230134487."

