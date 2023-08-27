Play Brightcove video

Watch dangerous driver ram police car and see high-speed chase in video from Sussex Police.

A teenage driver who rammed a police vehicle before leading police on a high-speed pursuit has been sentenced.

Arthur Greenslade was charged with multiple offences across Sussex, included incidents of dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article, and aggravated vehicle taking.

The 18-year-old appeared before Lewes Crown Court on August 11, where he was sentenced to ten months of detention in a young offenders’ institution.

It follows incidents where he put the safety of the public, police officers, and his own safety at risk.

Police arrest Arthur Greenslade as he makes a dash after a high-speed police chase. Credit: Sussex Police.

Footage shows Greenslade driving a yellow Peugeot and deliberately reversing and ramming the police vehicle before leaving the area.

Fortunately the PCSO was not harmed.

Greenslade was spotted driving on the A264 towards Horsham, where he failed to stop for police.

Footage then shows him driving into oncoming traffic at excess speed, as well as through red lights and the wrong way around a roundabout.

He appeared in court for a number of offences over a period of several months.

Arthur Greenslade led police on a high-speed chase through Sussex after ramming a patrol car. Credit: Sussex Police.

Adur and Worthing District Commander Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: :This incident shows some of the challenges faced by our officers and PCSOs on a daily basis.

"The suspect vehicle was identified, and officers in the area from different units demonstrated great teamwork.

"They acted swiftly to bring the suspect vehicle safely to a stop and prevent it from posing a risk of harm to other road users.

"The officers then detained those inside the vehicle."