Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision involving a car and a motor tricylce near Canterbury.

It happened on the A2050 near Harbledown at 12:55pm on Saturday 26 August 2023.

The rider of the trike, a man in his 60s, died at the scene and his family has been informed.

Officers attended the scene alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service but the driver of the car had left the scene prior to the arrival of patrols.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

The driver of the car left the scene before police arrived to investigate the fatal collision near Canterbury. Credit: Google Maps.

Kent Police say the crash happened at the junction near Faulkner’s Lane.

A blue Mazda was involved in a collision with a motor-tricycle travelling towards the A2 from Canterbury.

The driver is described as being white and of average build, with short hair.

He was wearing a light-coloured top, dark coloured trousers, and white trainers at the time of the incident.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are carrying out enquiries and are also urging witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.