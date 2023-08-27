Two people have sustained minor injuries after radio presenter, Chris Evans, flipped over a Tuk Tuk at CarFest in Hampshire.

The two are believed to have been passengers in the TukTuk at the time, which overturned as Chris changed direction.

Evans, 57, is the creator of the festival, which helps raise funds for UK children’s charities and takes place each year just outside of Basingstoke.

The organisers of CarFest issued a statement on Saturday morning which explained that Evans had been involved in an incident, which required assistance from an on-site medical team.

The statement, which has been seen by the PA news agency, said: “This morning at CarFest the Tuk Tuk which Chris Evans was driving overturned on the track as Chris changed direction.

“The two passengers on board had minor injuries and the CarFest on-site medical team attended to support.”

CarFest comes to an end this evening (Sunday 27 August) and this year’s line-up consisted of music artists, stars, chefs and wellness experts including comedian Rob Brydon, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, pop band McFly and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.

CarFest celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2021 and it claims to have raised more than £20 million for children’s charities over the past decade.

