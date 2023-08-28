Arrest following attempted rape on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted rape of a woman on Brighton beach.

The incident happened at about 3am on the beach near the junction of West Street and Kings Road, on Sunday, August 27.

Officers have arrested a 22-year-old man from Brighton.

He remains in police custody at this time.

The victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers. Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with further information to contact them.