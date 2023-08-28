Bomb disposal experts from the Royal Navy have been drafted in and homes have been evacuated after a suspicious device was found in a Hampshire town.

Police were called to Carr Court in Gosport just before 10am on Monday 28 August to make an arrest following a report that a man had breached a restraining order.

Officers found a man at the address in possession of an imitation handgun and a suspicious device.

A 53-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of harassment, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing a firearm with intent to resist arrest and committing an act with intent to cause an explosion. He remains in custody.

The suspicious device is now in an area between Carr Court and Cochrane Close.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: "As a precaution, local residents have been evacuated and the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have attended.

"We would urge all local residents to avoid the area while we deal with this incident."