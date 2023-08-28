A crash near Wareham has left a child seriously injured.

A black Volkswagen Up! and a white Vauxhall Zafira collided on the A351 Sandford Road at Sandford yesterday (August 27) at 2:50pm.

A child passenger of the Volkswagen was taken by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital for treatment to injuries that are believed to be serious but not life-threatening or life-changing. The female driver of the Volkswagen was also taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Police Constable Adam Carr, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “We are conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would urge anyone who saw what happened or motorists who might have captured relevant dashcam footage to please contact us,“ said Police Constable Adam Carr, of the Roads Policing Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230135643.