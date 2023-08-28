Police appeal for man following assault in Brighton

Police have released the photo of a man they want to speak to following an attack in Brighton.

Officers in Sussex want to locate Hayden Walker in connection with an assault.

Police responded to the report of the assault between August 11 and 12 at an address in the city.

They have carried out initial enquiries and ensured the victim has received appropriate support.

Now, they want to locate 29-year-old Walker, formerly of Ryelands Drive, Brighton, to speak with him in connection with the assault.