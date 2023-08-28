Police searching for a missing man in Bournemouth are appealing for the public’s help.Andrew Beardsmore, who is 43 years old, was last seen in Paisley Road at around 1.15pm on Monday 28 August 2023.He is described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, of slim build and with short brown hair that is shaved at the back. He is wearing knee-length denim shorts, a black jacket and white and black trainers.Inspector Gareth Bishop, of Dorset Police, said: “Andrew may be with his car – a white Ford Focus with the registration LM58 OVV – or a black and navy mountain bike.“As we are very concerned for his welfare, we need to locate Andrew urgently and I am hoping that somebody may have seen him since the last sighting.“I would also like to appeal to Andrew directly – if you see this appeal, please contact us or your family as we want to ensure you are OK.”Anyone with information or knowledge as to Andrew's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 28:324.