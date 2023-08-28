Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw reports from Willesborough Windmill

Dog owners who know their much-loved family pet doesn’t have a hope of ever winning Crufts, could be in with a chance of a prize at Kent’s inclusive canine competition.

The Fun Dog Show at Willesborough Windmill in Ashford is in its 13th year and recognises pooches in a range of diverse categories – from ‘Best Grumpy Face’ to ‘Dog Most Like Its Owner’.

The annual event has grown from just 10 dogs competing in its first year, to more than 200 last year. That event raised more than £3,000 for the Guide Dogs charity.

It was founded by husband and wife team Stephen and Lorna Fryer, who spent decades volunteering as puppy walkers for the charity.

Stephen said: “My wife and I moved down here from London about 20 years ago, and we joined the [Willesborough] Mill initially.

“Then we started being puppy walkers for Guide Dogs for the Blind. We thought, in a lightbulb moment, let’s merge the two… So, we enter into a partnership once a year, and run the dog show.”

The show’s other categories include ‘ Best Rescue’, ‘Most Appealing Eyes’ and ‘Waggiest Tail’.

Organiser Lorna said she enjoys the variety of dogs taking part. "There are all sorts, all breeds, mongrels, little ones, big ones, every dog I think you can find.”

This year’s event was so popular that the showground ring had to be made bigger at the start of the day. Organisers hope to return to the same location next year.