Urgent search for missing diver off Dorset coast

Coastguard crews in Dorset are urgently searching for a missing diver off the coast of Dorset.

The call was made to Weymouth Lifeboat at 10:05 this morning to assist the Coastguard in its search.

They were thought to be two nautical miles south east of Portland Bill, but did not report in as expected.

The search is still in progress.

Portland is a popular place for divers, who head to the area to see a glimpse of Channel wrecks, drifts and reefs.

The water has the depth of 11.6 metres at the deepest alongside berth.